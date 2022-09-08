Update UID info of students on portal, school heads told

Amritsar, September 7
The District Education Department has been directed by the district administration to speed up the process of updating UID information of students on e-Punjab school web portal.
According to senior officials of the Education Department, a meeting was conducted with the Additional Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner in this regard and instructions were issued to private, government-aided and government schools to update the UID details of students on the portal.
During the meetings, the information regarding the Aadhaar cards of the students of about 1,000 schools of the district was analysed, in which about 1 lakh students were identified, whose Aadhaar card information was not updated on the e-Punjab School web portal. Principals, heads and in-charges of government schools, recognised schools and private schools attended the meeting and were asked to clear the pending details as soon as possible.
