Upload staff data on IHRMS portal: Amritsar MC chief

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 5

Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi has issued instructions to upload the data on Integrated Human Resource Management System (IHRMS) portal till August 25. The Commissioner deployed 13 more clerks along with data entry staff clerks to upload the data of corporation officials and employees on IHRMS portal.

After updating the data of officials and employees of the on IHRMS portal, the Municipal Corporation will be completely digitised. All the details related to the service will be available on computer.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said according to the instructions of the government all the data should be uploaded on IHRMS portal by August 25 under any circumstances. A clerical team of 25 employees is now updating the data. He said that all the head of departments of the MC should get the data uploaded from the team of clerks by August 25. Rishi asked to submit a daily progress report to his office in this regard. “In case of any negligence disciplinary action will be taken against the Clerk as well as the HOD,” said MC Commissioner.

The clerks including Mohit Garg, Simranjit Singh, Harpreet Singh Harsh Jandial, Sukhdeep Singh, Akshay Joshi, Kuldeep Kumar, Vikas Kumar, Rajat Kumar, Rahul Sharma deployed on the duty.