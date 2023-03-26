Upset over mother’s illness, sisters end life in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 25

In a shocking incident, two unmarried women committed suicides by hanging themselves from the ceiling fan in posh New Garden Avenue located in the Lawrence Road area here on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The victims have been identified as Seema Kapoor and Jyoti Kapoor. Both were twins and 51-year-olds. The police took the bodies into their possession and started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. The police recovered two suicide notes from the spot in which they stated that they were ending their lives as they were perturbed over their mother’s illness. Moreover, she was reportedly bed-ridden.

Investigating officer Rajinder Singh said their bodies were found hanging in different rooms on the upper floor. He said the deceased in their suicide notes expressed their wishes not to send their bodies for a postmortem.

An initial probe revealed that both the victims were unmarried and had been living with their ailing mother Uma Kapoor. They were perturbed as Uma Kapoor was bed-ridden and was not eating anything. In the separate suicide notes, they wrote that they could not live alone after their mother and therefore they were taking the extreme step. Nobody should be held responsible for our deaths, the police said.

Raju Kapoor, brother of the victims, told that today when he came and knocked at the door, he did not get any response. Following this, he called his cousin. They somehow opened the door and found the duo hanging from the ceiling fans on the upper floor. He said they were under depression as their mother was very ill.