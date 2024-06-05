 Urban, rural vote divide evident in BJP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Urban, rural vote divide evident in BJP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls

Urban, rural vote divide evident in BJP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls

Taranjit Singh Sandhu did well in urban segment | 4th in rural segments

Urban, rural vote divide evident in BJP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls

BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu at a counting centre in Amritsar. Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, June 4

The BJP had been navigating the challenge posed by farmers’ unrest in Punjab by targeting urban voters with promises of development, and boosting trade and commerce.

In Amritsar, divide in BJP’s vote count was quite evident as the saffron party managed to secure higher number of votes in the urban segments than the rural segments.

Total rural, urban vote count

A total of 4,29,487 votes were polled in four Amritsar rural segments that include Majitha, Attari, Ajnala and Rajasansi. In five urban segments of Amritsar North, South, Central, East and West, the total number of votes polled were 4,70,954 for the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

Despite multiple challenges that BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who contested his first elections, faced in a tough four-sided electoral battle and the opposition from farmers, he managed to get good number of votes in the urban segments and even secured top spot in Amritsar North segment with the highest vote count.

In Amritsar North segment, which has largely urban population, 1,10,922 votes were polled out of which the BJP got 47,189 votes and Congress’ Aujla, who came a close second, got 28,635. The difference in votes polled between Sandhu and Aujla was 18,554.

In Amritsar Central, a largely urban segment, out of total 79,775 votes polled, the BJP got 35,572 votes and the Congress, came a close second with 24, 878 votes. In Amritsar East, another urban segment with voters from lower middle class section, the BJP secured 29,635 votes while Congress came a close second with 28,440 votes, with a total difference of 1,195 between them. In Amritsar West, the BJP got 30,937 votes while the Congress got 35,012 votes, with close difference of 4,075 votes between the two parties. Only in Amritsar South segment, the BJP came on the third spot behind the AAP and the Congress. The BJP got 15,819 votes, the AAP 28,431 and the Congress bagged 21,782 out of total 82,725 votes polled in Amritsar South segment.

In the rural segments, however, the story was different. The BJP secured fourth position in all rural segments with lowest number of vote count. In Ajnala, the BJP vote count was 14,406 out of total 1,07,896 votes polled; in Rajasansi 11,680 votes out of total 1,13,833; in Majitha 8,056 votes out of total 1,03,790; and in Attari the saffron party secured 13,321 votes.

For Congress’ Aujla, the highest number of rural votes came from Attari and Rajasansi segments, with him securing 32,479 votes in Rajasansi and 32,479 votes in Attari. The SAD, which has a stronghold in Majitha, secured maximum votes in the segment, with Anil Joshi leading with 40,981 votes, followed by the AAP which got 28,530 votes. Similarly, in the AAP stronghold Ajnala, its candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal secured 35,344 votes, which was the maximum vote count, and Congress’ Aujla coming close second with 30,309 votes.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Taranjit Singh Sandhu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Haryana Lok Sabha election results 2024: Congress gains 5 seats, BJP down from 10 to 5 seats

2
Delhi

Lok Sabha election results 2024: BJP wins all 7 seats in Delhi

3
J & K

Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha election results 2024: BJP wins 2 seats; Omar, Mehbooba concede defeat

4
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha election results 2024 : People of India do not want PM Modi, Amit Shah to run country, says Rahul Gandhi

5
India

PM Modi, his ministers lead, Smriti Irani only exception

6
Himachal

Assembly bypolls: Congress wins 4 of 6 seats in Himachal Pradesh, MLA strength reaches 38

7
India

Lok Sabha election results 2024: People have placed faith in NDA for 3rd consecutive time, a historic feat, says PM Modi

8
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha election 2024 results: With BJP falling short of majority, JD-U’s Nitish Kumar and TDP’s Naidu to play kingmakers

9
Business

Rs 26 lakh crore investor wealth erased after Sensex tanks 3,690 points

10
Punjab

Lok Sabha election results: ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh wins from Khadoor Sahib seat by 1.97 lakh votes

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

INDIA blooms, lotus wilts

INDIA blooms, lotus wilts

Two kingmakers: Naidu pledges support to NDA, Nitish keeps cards close to chest

Two kingmakers: Naidu pledges support to NDA, Nitish keeps cards close to chest

TDP wins big in Andhra, Naidu to be CM again

TDP wins big in Andhra, Naidu to be CM again

In Odisha, BJP ends Patnaik’s 24-year stint

In Odisha, BJP ends Patnaik’s 24-year stint

Punjab hands 7 to Congress, 2 to radicals

Punjab hands 7 to Congress, 2 to radicals

Amritpal, Sarabjeet come up trumps | AAP wins three constitu...


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

Hat-trick for Congress's Gurjeet Singh Aujla, celebrates victory with family

Hat-trick for Gurjeet Singh Aujla as yet another high-profile BJP nominee rejected

Anti-farmer wave, no tie-up with SAD led to BJP's debacle in 4 rural segments

Once a partner of BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal ate into its vote share

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Manish Tewari pulls off victory in close contest

Chandigarh: Manish Tewari pulls off victory in close contest

Will take Sanjay Tandon along to make city more beautiful: Manish Tewari

Tewari wins his maiden election in Chandigarh

Sanjay Tandon thanks Chandigarh electorate

Supporters celebrate at Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh

BJP routs INDIA bloc in Capital

BJP routs INDIA bloc in Capital

Naidu, Nitish to make right decision at right time: AAP

2 women to represent Delhi in 18th LS

Sweet revenge for BJP’s Praveen Khandelwal in Chandni Chowk

Lack of bonhomie between AAP, Congress workers behind rout

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Congress, AAP, BJP locked in close contest, SAD faces uphill task

3-tier security at Kapurthala counting centres: DC

Security personnel take out flag march in Phagwara

Blood Donors’ Council launches booklet to honour philanthropist

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Party leaders, supporters gear up for celebrations

On pretext of drinking water, snatcher targets elderly woman

Residents of four villages to step up agitation against biogas plants

Man looted by six miscreants, one caught by people

Dr Balbir Singh gives last-minute scare to Dharamvira Gandhi in contest

Dr Balbir Singh gives last-minute scare to Dharamvira Gandhi in contest

People’s doctor read Patiala’s pulse

Railway Safety officer visits accident site