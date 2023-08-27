Urban women more prone to PCOS: Expert

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 26

An increasing number of women in the reproductive age are suffering from a hormonal disorder, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), stated a gynaecologist. She said there was a need for more awareness about this condition, which persists throughout life and could be controlled through proper diet and lifestyle.

“An estimated one in five Indian women suffers from PCOS,” said Dr Jagpreet, a gynaecologist at private hospital here.

She said if not monitored in time, the condition could have serious health implications. She clarified that the PCOS was not a disease, but a condition that could manifest in different ways.

“Young women may suffer from irregular menstruation, experience hirsutism (unwanted male-pattern hair growth) and obesity. In slightly older age groups it can lead to infertility and increased risk of miscarriage,” she said, while adding that it was more common in the urban women as compared to their rural counterparts.

“Conceiving with PCOS can be difficult with about 40 per cent chance. If mother has PCOS, the female baby will also have the same condition, Dr Jagpreet said.

“The women with PCOS are at a higher risk of diabetes, high blood pressure and other health complications. An ideal body mass index (BMI) is 25, but when one is obese, it goes above 27-28 and becomes worrisome,” she said.

“PCOS is a lifelong health condition, but it can be controlled with proper diet and ideal body weight,” the gynaecologist said, while adding that most women ignored the common symptoms of PCOS and go to doctor only when they had trouble in conceiving. She said PCOS arises from bad lifestyle habits.