Urdu classes to start from July 3

Amritsar, June 23

Javed Akhtar, one of the country’s finest writers, was asked why Urdu language has been pushed into oblivion in Punjab, the land considered to be the origins of Urdu. Akhtar, who was speaking at a public event in Amritsar a few months back, replied that the question needed to ask to the Punjabis, who allowed this happen. Urdu, a language that once enjoyed a monopoly of sorts in literature and culture of city, has been forgotten, mercilessly so, as youth from Punjab embrace foreign languages in their chase for overseas dreams.

But the District Language Department announced to teach and promote Urdu free of cost. Over past seven years, the response towards learning Urdu seems to have picked up pace and the department has now announced admission to its Urdu Amoz class for teaching Urdu from July 3. Paramjit Singh Kalsi, District Language Officer, informed that the classes for this course will be conducted on office working days from 5.15 pm to 6.15 pm.