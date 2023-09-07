Urdu language classes begin at Saroop Rani Govt College

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 6

The Punjab Urdu Academy, established for the promotion and dissemination of Urdu language and literature, has started an Urdu class at Saroop Rani Government College, Amritsar, to provide basic education in the language.

Dr Ranjodh Singh, Secretary, Punjab Urdu Academy, said the class is held in the college from 3 pm to 4 pm every day free of cost and is open to all, including students, domestic workers, government or non-government employees and entrepreneurs. He said while the state government is trying hard to develop the Punjabi language, it is introducing the course to promote Urdu language as well.

There is no age limit for the said Urdu class. “The class is absolutely free and the course will be of six months duration.