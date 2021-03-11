US student's body airlifted; mobile phone, dollars stolen

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 10

In a gruesome incident, four persons stole US dollars and a mobile phone from a freezer box in which the body of a youth was brought back from the US on June 4 in the Kathunagal area here. The accused have been identified as Jugraj Singh, Angrej Singh, Bikramjit Singh and Jugnu of Chachowali village.

Complainant Avtar Singh, father of the deceased, in his complaint said his only son Jagroop Singh had gone to the US for study. On May 10, he died there due to cardiac arrest. His university and students there made arrangements to get his body airlifted which reached the village on June 4. After cremation, the freezer box that carried the body was lying at the cremation ground and the accused stole it. Jagroop’s friends had sent his mobile phone and some USD, along with the body. The accused allegedly stole the mobile phone and further sold it.

“One of the residents of our village saw them stealing the box. He informed us and we filed a police complaint. The mobile phone is yet to be recovered,” said Avtar Singh.

The police have registered a case and nabbed one of the accused Jagroop Singh.