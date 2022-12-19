Use advance technology in agriculture sector, say experts

Amritsar, December 18
Sharing a common platform, eminent academicians, experts and leading farmers exchanged views and experiences on advance technologies used in agriculture during the two-day workshop organised by Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC). Recent advancement trends in the agriculture sector was the focus of all activities in the workshop.
Prof Indermohan Singh Rawal from University of and & University of Regina at North College in Canada, was the chief guest and Dr Jatinder Singh Gill, Chief Agriculture Officer, Amritsar, was the guest of honour. Dr Indermohan Singh Rawal emphasised on using advance tools and technology in the field of agriculture to increase output and time and resource management.
He discussed advantages of modern seeding system, farm automation, precision agriculture, artificial intelligence and drone technology for higher yield and higher GDP of economy.
