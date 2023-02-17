Use of plastic bags rampant in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 16

Despite a ban on the use of polythene bags, shopkeepers continue to violate the ban by selling commodities in polythene bags. Fruits and vegetable vendors also sell their produce in polythene bags.

The single-use plastic items includes straws, cutlery, ear buds, packaging films, and plastic sticks for balloons are also available in the market.

The residents stated that there was no logic in announcing a ban and then making no serious efforts in implementing the same. “For a few days in July last year when the ban order had come into force, the shopkeepers had stopped using polythene bags. Even the administration had kept a strict watch and the situation had started to improve. But now nobody is bothered,” complained Sukhraj Singh, a local resident. Plastic pollution has become one of the most pressing environmental issues in the country, he said.

