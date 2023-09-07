'Use surface seeding to tackle stubble burning'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 6

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, organised a Kisan Mela at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Nag Kalan, here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the Mela, PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal emphasised that the “seeds given by PAU are guaranteed products that ensure your faith in us.”

He urged the farmers to visit the demonstration plots and exhibits put up by the university after years of research and revert with their honest feedback after adopting the recommended varieties, techniques and literature. He also highlighted issues like crop residue management and judicious use of water as priority areas in research and its adoption by farmers.

What is surface seeding? In surface seeding, paddy harvesting and wheat sowing are done simultaneously.

Adopting this technique for paddy straw management vis-a-vis wheat sowing is a low cost alternative, which also builds up soil health.

The PAU VC exhorted the farmers to use short duration varieties (SDVs), biofertilisers and work on diversification of farm incomes. On the issue of stubble burning, he spoke about the visible dangers posed to human health by burning crop stubble and sought attention to the invisible annihilation of soil microorganisms that takes place due to the heat generated in the soil during the burning of crop residue. Stubble burning, he reiterated, depletes the soil of its nutrients, thereby affecting agricultural productivity. He advised the farmers to use the new technology propagated by the university, called surface seeding, to tackle the problem of stubble burning.

Dwelling on the surface seeding technique, Dr Gosal emphasised the importance of custom hiring of agricultural machinery for tackling the problem of stubble burning. Since, the Majha belt dominates in basmati cultivation, the VC advised the farmers to use seeds and fungicides recommended by the PAU to prevent residue retention.

Subject matter experts catered to the queries of the farmers on the occasion and informed them about the varieties and advisories that should be followed by the stakeholders.

