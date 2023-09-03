Used plastic carry bags, bottles stored at 22 No. fatak seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 2

The health wing of the municipal corporation (MC) seized a huge quantity of used plastic carry bags and plastic bottles stored under the railway overbridge (ROB) at 22 No. fatak in the Islamabad area here today.

A scarp dealer had stored these plastic goods, which were collected by rag pickers.

The MC officials also issued challan for unhygienic conditions and occupying government land to the scrap dealer.

Municipal Commissioner Rahul and Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh received a complaint that a large quantity of inflammable plastic carry bags were lying under the ROB. Someone had encroached upon the MC land and stored plastic bags on it. The filthy carry bags were scattered all around.

The complainant informed that several trains passed along the plastic heaps and it could lead to some untoward incident. On the other side of the rail track are two schools and the residential area. In case a fire breaks out under the ROB, it could cause huge damage.

Reacting on the complaint, the MC Commissioner instructed the health and estate departments and the civil wing to take action and remove plastic bags stored under the ROB.

A team led by Municipal Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar seized plastic bags lying under the ROB. The police were also called on the spot as the scrap dealer entered into argument with the team.

Dr Kumar said land worth crores had been encroached upon by the scrap dealer. Despite warnings, the encroacher did not leave the spot. He said even a minor fire under the ROB could spread all around.