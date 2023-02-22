Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for Rajinder Singh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 21

Rajinder Singh, noted theatre artist and dramatist from Amritsar, is among the recipients of the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar. The honour has been given to Singh under the category of theatre in the field of direction. Singh, who is an alumnus of the National School of Drama and founder of Dastak theatre group, received the award for the year 2019.

Sangeet Natak Akademi, the National Academy of Music, Dance and Drama and the apex body for performing arts in the country, in the meeting of its General Council held in November 2022, selected 102 (including three joint awards) artists of India, who have made a mark as young talent in their respective field of performing arts for the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar. The Council announced the awards for three years, by clearing the backlog for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021, which happened due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, given to artists up to the age of 40 years, was introduced in the year 2006, giving national recognition for upcoming talent in the country. Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar carries a purse money of Rs 25,000, an angavastram and a plaque, which Rajinder Singh received in New Delhi.

Singh has worked closely on a project to revive the bhand and marasi community. He has directed many plays in Hindi and Punjabi, his recent one being the highly acclaimed play Horla, based on a story Diary of A Madman by French playwright and writer Guy De Maupassant.

Rajinder Singh, speaking over the phone from Delhi, said he feels honoured to receive the award. “It recognises the efforts I have put in my craft and to be in such august company of winners, many of who have helped revive the folk art and performing arts of India. It is a surreal feeling. The fact that I am probably the only young theatre director to receive the recognition from Punjab makes it more special,” he said.