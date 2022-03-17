Vaccination for 12 to 14-year age group: 76 kids immunised on Day 1

Amritsar: With the launch of Covid-19 vaccination for children aged between 12 years and 14 years, 76 children in the district were given the first dose here on Wednesday. The district Health Department formally launched the Covid vaccination drive for children in the age group of 12 to14 years here on Wednesday from Community Health Centre at Mannawala. Earlier, Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh presented appreciation letters to the health employees for their excellent services in their respective hospitals. He said the target of 100 per cent immunisation for Covid would be achieved soon. Dr Singh also exhorted the health employees to encourage parents of children in the 12 to 14 year age group to get them vaccinated. He said the vaccination would be available at all health centres in the district. District Immunisation Officer Dr Kawaljit Singh said a total of 60,474 children in the age group of 15 to 17 years have been vaccinated so far. He said the number of children in the 12 to 14 years age group would increase in the coming days. Senior Medical Officer at CHC Mannawala Dr Sumit Singh said as the schools have opened, it was necessary for children to get the vaccine, as it would help increase immunity to fight against the virus.
