Valedictory function held at Bhavan

A valedictory ceremony under way at Bhavan SL School.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A two-day valedictory function of CBSE Regional Science Exhibition & Technology was organised on December 20, under the direction of the management committee of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan SL Public School, Amritsar. Chief guest Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh attended the event. Children demonstrated the process of doing CPR and how it could be used to save a patient’s life during a heart attack through singing and mime. The dance team of Bhavans welcomed the chief guest with a dance performance. After this, all the CBSE evaluators were honoured by the school management committee. Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh in his speech talked about the mathematical concepts and their application in our daily life. He said different mathematical concepts had been invented in India. Principal Anita Bhalla expressed her gratitude to the chief guest, CBSE evaluators, CBSE observer and principals of different schools for sending their children for the exhibition.

Vermicomposting unit at KCW

Khalsa College for Women, Amritsar, expanded and activated the vermicomposting unit in collaboration with Science Club and Nature Care Club under the supervision of Satvir Singh from the Department of Botanical and Environmental Sciences, Guru Nanak Dev University. The Vermicomposting unit was established in 2017, under the supervision of Prof Adarshpal Vig. Now, the unit was expanded and reactivated by putting fresh earthworms into it. “The expansion of vermicomposting unit was carried out for the purpose of green initiative to decompose dry leaves, kitchen waste from canteen, decomposing the stubble and creating awareness and recycling of the solid waste from college campus, and produce economically important vermicompost,” said principal. Surinder Kaur.

Director of Holy Heart awarded

Anjna Vijay Seth, director of Holy Heart Schools, was awarded ‘PRIDE OF AMRITSAR’ for her substantial contribution to the society as an educationist and social reformer by ‘Pankaj and Preeti Dance Academy’ at Art Gallery, Amritsar. A versatile leader, an accomplished educationist with a career span of 50 years, Anjna Vijay Seth was appointed as a member of the complaint committee formed by the office of Commissioner of Customs, Amritsar.

Inter-University Tourney kicks off

The six-day inter-University North Zone Women’s Hockey Tournament by Khalsa College of Physical Education, was inaugurated at Maharaja Bhupendra Singh Punjab Sports University, Patiala. Around 28 teams from various north Indian universities are participating in this tournament. Earlier, Khalsa College of Physical education, principal, Kanwaljit Singh, said that this was the first championship of Punjab Sports University, which is being organised at the inter-university level, whose final match would be played on December 24. Teams from J&K, Shimla, Aligarh, Kurukshetra, Saharanpur, Ayodhya, Nainital, Sirsa, including Ludhiana, Hisar, Chandigarh Meerut, Bareilly, Rohtak, Bhiwani would compete in the tournament.

Admission starts for free Urdu course

District Language Officer Dr Paramjit Singh Kalsi said free coaching for Urdu learning, Urdu Amoz, would be given at the office of District Language Officer in District Administrative Complex’s room No. 301 on third floor. The classes will commence on January 2, 2023. Kalsi said the duration of the course would six months. The classes for the course would be held on office working days from 5.15 pm to 6.15 pm. General public can take admission in the course. He said while the Punjab Government was trying hard for the development of the Punjabi.

Annual prize distribution function

Tarn Taran: Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, organised its annual prize distribution ceremony on Tuesday. Director of Sri Guru Ram Dass Ji International Airport, Amritsar, Vipin Kant, was the chief guest on the occasion. Students who have secured top positions in the last three years were presented with trophies. The chief guest appreciated the performances presented by the students and congratulated them. /OC

