CAMPUS NOTES

Valedictory function organised

BBKDAV College staff during the valedictory function of seven-day NSS camp in Amritsar on Wednesday.

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar, organised a valedictory function on the concluding day of a seven-day NSS camp. The chief guest for the occasion was Dr Rajesh Kumar, NSS Co-ordinator, GNDU. He, in his motivational speech, highlighted the significance of community service and acknowledged the persistent efforts of the volunteers. He also motivated the volunteers to always give back to the needy people, especially the marginalised ones. During the function, a documentary prepared by Department of Multimedia, covering various activities of the seven-day camp was screened. NSS volunteers Akshita Malhotra was awarded the Best Camper, Best Hard Working Camper went to BS Niti and the Lens Woman title was given to Divya. Certificates were also distributed to the volunteers who participated in the camp. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia lauded their efforts and emphasised upon the need and importance of giving back to the community.

Session on academic collaborations

Manjit Singh Nijjar, alumnus of the Guru Nanak Dev University and former vice-president of alumni association of the university held a seminar on the international academic collaborations and alliances with industry and multinational companies for joint degree and research programmes. A large number of students, faculty and others were present on the occasion. Manjit Singh Nijjar said industry placements and employment opportunities are the most important concerns for our next generation of students and encouraged the students and faculty to carry out applied and goal-oriented research. Nijjar is a member of High-Powered Investment Committee and Senior Honorary NRI Coordinator of Punjab government. He is working on socio-economic development in Punjab/India and other developing countries.

NSS camp concludes

The seven day NSS camp of DAV College in village Annagarh, came to a conclusion. On the last day, former cabinet minister Prof Lakshmi Kanta Chawla asked the cadets to come forward for social service. Prof. Chawla said the National Service Plan is a project to awaken the spirit of service to the nation by establishing harmony among the students. NSS develops all-round development of students as well as their obligation towards society, devotion, morality, qualities of service spirit. Principal Rajesh Kumar said the camp ended with the objective of love of nation and service to the country. A best of waste exhibition was also put up on this occasion. Certificates and medals were also given to the best performing cadets.

CKD screens documentary

A religious documentary titled “Sri Harkrishan Dhyaai Jisu Dithe Sabhi Dukhi Jai” was screened for students of educational institutions under Chief Khalsa Diwan. The film was made and screened as a special initiative to connect the new generation with Sikh heritage with the Sikh way of life. From the birth of Guru Har Krishan Sahib, the youngest Guru of Sikhism to his demise, the true life story has been presented in a very effective way. Directed by Chief Khalsa Diwan president Nirmal Singh and Dharam Prachar Committee member Hari Singh, the film was screened at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School. Nirmal Singh said that it was the need of the hour for the younger generation to carry the teachings of Guru in their life. He said the Chief Khalsa Diwan has already made a documentary dedicated to the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and at present to provide information about the 31 ragas prescribed for the divine hymns in Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

Cambridge Assessment nod

Mount Litera Zee School, Amritsar, has been approved by Cambridge Assessment International Education to offer its world-leading Cambridge Pathway curriculum to students aged 5 to 19. The four stages of the Cambridge Pathway give students a clear path for educational success, leading seamlessly from primary to secondary and pre-university years. Each stage combines a internationally approved curriculum, high-quality support for teachers and integrated assessment, including Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge International AS & A Level qualifications which are recognised by universities worldwide. Manjot Dhillon, Director MLZS, said, “We’ve always believed in the magic of upgrading learning for ourselves and for our students. With the introduction of Cambridge Pathway, I’m thrilled to give our students the board, which will help them think bigger, explore higher and reach deeper.”

Annual function organised

Amritsar: Government Dental College and Hospital organised its annual function here during which students were distributed awards for excellence in academics, sports and extracurricular activities. The event was attended by Principal Secretary Medical Education Alok Shekar, Vice Chancellor Baba Farid University of Health and Medical Sciences Dr Raj Bahadur, Director Medical Education and Research Dr Avnesh Kumar, Joint Director Medical education Dr Puneet Girdhar and many other prominent personalities of the medical field. Dr Renu Bala Saroa, Principal, Government Dental College said the event was organised to boost the morale of the dentistry students. “All around the year, the students are busy which their academics and clinical duties. At GDC we focus on overall development of the students and today is the day when their achievements are being acknowledged,” she said. The students also presented a colourful cultural show. The dignitaries exhorted the students to learn and serve the masses.

