Vallah ROB will help resolve traffic congestion: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 18

Fulfilling the long pending demand of the residents, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday dedicated the newly-constructed railway overbridge (ROB) at Vallah to resolve the traffic problem and facilitate commuters coming to the city.

CM Bhagwant Mann inaugurates the ROB. Photo: Vishal Kumar

“This is a historic initiative that will help resolve traffic congestion in the holy city and benefit the residents, devotees and commuters,” said the CM, while addressing a gathering during the inauguration of the project.

The government spent Rs 33 crore on the project at Amritsar-Sahnewal section of the Railways. The project has come up with collective efforts of the Centre and the state and the Amritsar Improvement Trust spent Rs 18.83 crore on the ROB. Around Rs 14.12 crore were spared by the Railways, of which Rs 7.48 crore have been received whereas Rs 6.64 crore are pending.

The CM said lakhs of devotees pay obeisance at Darbar Sahib, Durgiana Mandir, Jallianwala Bagh, Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath and other places daily. Mann said the project would facilitate them in easily approaching the city and paying obeisance.

Member of Parliament Gurjeet Singh Aujla also attended the function. Aujla claimed that with his continuous efforts, the ROB has been completed. It was delayed due to Covid and objections of the Army cantonment.

The CM asserted that he is the votary of the fact that a democracy with diverse ideas and views is always a successful one. Similarly, Mann said in a democracy, the Opposition and the ruling party have an important role to play and they should make concerted efforts for the development of the state. Citing an example of MPs from southern states, he said despite varied political affiliations, they are always together when any matter pertaining to the interests of their respective states and its people arises. He said the same zeal and spirit should be seen in the entire state for holistic development and prosperity.