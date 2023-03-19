 Vallah ROB will help resolve traffic congestion: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann : The Tribune India

Vallah ROB will help resolve traffic congestion: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Says Rs 33 crore project will benefit residents, devotees & commuters

Vallah ROB will help resolve traffic congestion: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

A view of the Vallah ROB. Photo: Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 18

Fulfilling the long pending demand of the residents, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday dedicated the newly-constructed railway overbridge (ROB) at Vallah to resolve the traffic problem and facilitate commuters coming to the city.

CM Bhagwant Mann inaugurates the ROB. Photo: Vishal Kumar

“This is a historic initiative that will help resolve traffic congestion in the holy city and benefit the residents, devotees and commuters,” said the CM, while addressing a gathering during the inauguration of the project.

The government spent Rs 33 crore on the project at Amritsar-Sahnewal section of the Railways. The project has come up with collective efforts of the Centre and the state and the Amritsar Improvement Trust spent Rs 18.83 crore on the ROB. Around Rs 14.12 crore were spared by the Railways, of which Rs 7.48 crore have been received whereas Rs 6.64 crore are pending.

The CM said lakhs of devotees pay obeisance at Darbar Sahib, Durgiana Mandir, Jallianwala Bagh, Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath and other places daily. Mann said the project would facilitate them in easily approaching the city and paying obeisance.

Member of Parliament Gurjeet Singh Aujla also attended the function. Aujla claimed that with his continuous efforts, the ROB has been completed. It was delayed due to Covid and objections of the Army cantonment.

The CM asserted that he is the votary of the fact that a democracy with diverse ideas and views is always a successful one. Similarly, Mann said in a democracy, the Opposition and the ruling party have an important role to play and they should make concerted efforts for the development of the state. Citing an example of MPs from southern states, he said despite varied political affiliations, they are always together when any matter pertaining to the interests of their respective states and its people arises. He said the same zeal and spirit should be seen in the entire state for holistic development and prosperity.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

2
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

3
World

Family of 20-year-old student who died begging for water in US to get Rs 115 crore

4
Haryana

IMD forecasts rain, hail, strong winds; advises Punjab and Haryana farmers to postpone harvest

5
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

6
Punjab

78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested in crackdown, Amritpal on the run

7
Diaspora

Man who gave gun to kill Sikh grocer sentenced to 18 months in prison in US

8
Punjab

SYL canal construction now may raise law and order problems: Centre's report in SC

9
Trending

Man forgets to attend his marriage function as he drank too much a day before, would-be bride calls off nuptial

10
Nation

Bihar YouTuber sharing fake videos of attacks on migrants in Tamil Nadu surrenders

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter wants to avail ‘policy’
Trending

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter want to avail ‘policy’

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda
Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Top News

78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested in crackdown, Amritpal on the run

78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested in crackdown, Amritpal on the run

Mobile data, SMS services suspended till noon today

Some former judges in anti-India gang: Rijiju

Some former judges in anti-India gang: Rijiju

Questions SC order on panel for CEC appointment

Modi: Success of Indian democracy hurting some

Modi: Success of Indian democracy hurting some

‘Courts speaking truth to power’, CJI defends Collegium system

'Courts speaking truth to power', CJI defends Collegium system

Situation at LAC still ‘very’ fragile, dangerous: EAM

Situation at LAC still 'very' fragile, dangerous: EAM


Cities

View All

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Jail inmate attempts suicide, eight booked

Elderly woman attacked by kin

Drive for property tax collection to resume on March 21, says Amritsar MC

Staff shortage affects services at state’s only mental health institute

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Morcha activists block road at Sohana chowk

Morcha activists block road at Sohana chowk

Temperature drops 8 notches, rain likely for 2 more days in Chandigarh

Chandigarh comes up with new policy for admission to govt schools

No H2N3 testing kit at Panchkula hospital

Decade on, 24 EWS houses not allotted in Pinjore

Now, women leading from front: LS Speaker

Now, women leading from front: LS Speaker

To make buildings quake-resistant, Delhi L-G orders retrofitting

Expedite repair of Chirag Delhi flyover: Minister to PWD

Six of robbers’ gang nabbed

Six of robbers’ gang nabbed

Potholed roads: Rain adds to commuters’ woes

16 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Principal Secy issues notice to remove municipal council chief

Man jumps into Sirhind canal, rescued by Army personnel

Waterlogged Patiala roads add to commuters’ woes

Waterlogged Patiala roads add to commuters’ woes

Mandi Gobindgarh-Nabha road in dilapidated condition

New training equipment for RSETI from SBI