Valmiki community flays AAP MLA’s remarks on Bori video

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, September 4

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) and AAP MLA from Amritsar North Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh today faced a protest at the entrance of Ram Tirath temple by various organisations of the Valmiki community on Monday.

He was participating in a blood donation camp organised by the Valmiki Sant Samaj led by Bhagwan Valmiki Ashram, Dhuna Sahib, at the temple complex here. He also donated blood on the occasion. Dhuna Sahib chairman Om Parkash Gabbar and vice-chairman Vinod Bitta were present on the occasion.

A section of the community was angry over his alleged remarks, ‘Gangstran Di party’, given to a private channel after a video went viral wherein several cops were seen partying in a birthday bash at a hotel. An alleged gangster Kamal Kumar Bori was also present there, leading to a controversy. Seven policemen including two DSPs were shifted to Bathinda and Patiala police range.

The party was organised by Kumar Darshan of Paavan Valmiki Sangharsh Committee on August 7 but it went viral at the end of last month.

Following the viral video, Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh had taken up the matter with CM Bhagwant Mann about the nexus between criminals and Punjab Police officials.

Various organisations of the community today gathered outside the gate of the Ram Tirath temple. They raised slogans against Kunwar Vijay Pratap and accused him of dividing the community. Police teams remained deputed at the entrance gate to thwart any untoward incident.

Due to the protest, Kunwar Vijay Pratap took an alternate route to reach the spot where a blood donation camp was held.

