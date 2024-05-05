Van-bike collision leaves 1 dead, another injured

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 4

A school van hit two bike-borne persons leaving one dead on the road heading from Chatiwind village to Mehma village on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Hardeep Singh (27), a resident of Kila Bhariya village in Sangrur district. His relative Jagdev Singh, a resident of Ghabda village, was injured in the accident.

School van driver identified as Onkar Singh, a resident of Chabba village, fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind after the accident. The police have booked him while he is yet to be arrested.

Jagroop Singh, father of the deceased, stated to the police that his son Hardeep and their relative Jagdev had come to Amritsar on April 21 for harvesting of the wheat crop. Hardeep used to drive a harvester combine and reaper. He said his son called him over mobile phone and asked him to come to Mehma village here as the work here had finished, but a snag had developed in the combine harvester. Jagroop said he along with his nephew Kuldeep Singh went to Chabba village on a car. He said Hardeep and Jagdev met them at the village. He said after having tea, the duo were going from Chatiwind village to Mehma village on their bike while they followed them in their car. He said as they reached near the Focal Point, a speeding school van coming from Mehma village to Chatiwind village hit their bike leaving them seriously injured. They were rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared Hardeep dead on arrival while Jagdeep sustained grievous injuries.

