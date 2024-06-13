Varsity, IMA ink pact on paramedical services

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, June 12

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to promote paramedical courses and education in allied health sciences across the country. Vice-Chancellor Dr Rajeev Sood and national president of IMA Dr RV Asokan signed the MoU after a meeting here.

This collaboration signifies a significant stride towards enhancing healthcare education by integrating technology and soft skills, fostering skill development, refinement, and upskilling in the era of Artificial Intelligence, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), across the nation, said Sood.

BFUHS and IMA aim to offer paramedical courses and develop a uniform competency-based curriculum under the Allied Health Sciences Council, envisioning the expansion of quality healthcare education through accredited institutions nationwide in line with the Viksit Bharat@2047 Mission and reforms in the health sector in higher education institutions. This collaboration stands as a pivotal strategic initiative, said Dr Asokan.

The MoU envisions offering paramedical courses and curriculum under the purview of the Allied Health Sciences Council throughout the country via accredited institutions, collaboratively designing, adopting, or modifying comprehensive course curriculum, including syllabus and study materials and providing skill training to learners, with the possibility of credit transfers as necessary.

The MOU establishes a robust framework for the joint operation and regulation of courses offered by the IMA and BFUHS.

Sood said this MOU underscores the commitment of both the BFUHS and the IMA to enhance the quality and accessibility of paramedical education, thereby contributing to the development of skilled healthcare professionals nationwide.

