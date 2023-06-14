‘VAT on petrol, diesel against spirit of Invest Punjab’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 13

The Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal (PPBM) has slammed the AAP government in state for hike in the price of petrol and diesel stating that it had increased the cost of input in industries.

Piara Lal Seth, president of the Board, suggested that the increase in VAT by Rs 1.13 on diesel and Rs 1.08 on petrol will only add to inflation in the state. The government has already hiked the power tariff affecting trade and other commercial activities.

Both these hikes put together raise the investment cost substantially. The Beopar Mandal fears that Punjab-based manufacturers will lag behind in competition in the country and abroad with these hikes.