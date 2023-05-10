VB arrests ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 9

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) nabbed an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Harpal Singh, of the Amritsar Rural Police posted at the Chatiwind police station for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 here on Tuesday.

Disclosing this here, a spokesperson for the Vigilance Bureau said the ASI had been arrested on the complaint of Wariam Singh, a resident of Udhonangal village in Baba Bakala.

Giving details, he added that the complainant had approached the VB and informed its officials that his relatives, travelling in a car, had met with an accident near Gurwali village and one of them had succumbed to his injuries in a Amritsar hospital. The complainant further alleged that ASI Harpal Singh was the investigating officer in the case and he had demanded Rs 5,000 as bribe to bring the damaged car to the police station.

The VB official stated that after a preliminary investigation of the allegations, a VB team from Amritsar laid a trap and the accused police official was arrested on the spot while taking Rs 5,000 as bribe from the complainant and his relative Kashmir Singh in the presence of two official witnesses.

In this regard, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station (Amritsar range). Further investigation in this case is in progress.