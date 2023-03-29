VB books Naib Tehsildar, Patwari for tampering with records

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 28

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday registered a criminal case against Amarjit Singh, Naib Tehsildar, Sub Tehsil, Attari, Balwinderjit Singh, Patwari, and a woman for misusing their official positions and tampering with revenue record to give undue benefit to the woman during the transfer of land in her name.

In the case, Balwinderjit Singh Patwari, now Kanungo, Revenue Halqua, Neshta, Amritsar, was arrested and teams had been formed to arrest the remaining accused.

Disclosing this here, a spokesperson for the Vigilance Bureau said a case had been registered against the accused officials and the woman after investigating the case.

Giving details, he said during the probe, it came to the fore that the revenue officials in connivance with Harjeet Kaur of Muhava village here had got 79 marlas of land transferred in her name.

He further said while transferring the land in the woman’s name, the accused officials allegedly tempered with the revenue records as the owner of the land had died way back in 1959 and executed the transfer of the land on the basis of photocopies of the forged deeds and without ensuring physical presence of the land owners.

The spokesperson said in this regard a case under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against all the accused at the VB police station, Amritsar range. Further investigation in this case was in progress, he added.