VB nabs panchayat secy for corruption

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 8

The Vigilance Bureau (VB), Punjab, arrested Panchayat Secretary Hardial Singh, posted in the office of the Block Development and Panchayat, Valtoha, under the Prevention of Corruption Act here on Wednesday. The accused had been on the radar of the VB for the last four years as a complaint against him had been pending since 2019.

Sharanjit Singh, Inspector, Vigilance Bureau (VB), Tarn Taran, said Hardial Singh had allegedly amassed wealth beyond known sources of income in 2019. The VB officer said the accused had allegedly amassed wealth to the tune of Rs 1.06 crore as compared to his income of Rs 47,65,188, which is Rs 59,33,738 more than his income. A case under Sections 13-(1)-B and 13-(2)-B of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at the VB police station in Amritsar.

The accused remained in controversy due to his alleged involvement in corrupt practices over the years. His photos with a cabinet minister of the AAP-led Punjab Government while attending a function recently went viral on social media in the area, inviting a new controversy.