Vegetable, fruit merchants call off March 20 strike

Amritsar, March 18

After Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal’s assurance, vegetable and fruit merchants called off their proposed strike on March 20 today.

A delegation of the Amritsar Fruit and Vegetable Merchants Association handed over a memorandum of their demands to the minister here today. Charanjit Singh Batra, president of the association, said the decision was taken after Dhaliwal assured them of accepting their demands. The association has been demanding development of the Vallah Mandi along with arrangements for potable water supply and construction of toilets.

