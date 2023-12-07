Vegetable vendor shot dead over old enmity in Jandiala

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, December 6

A vegetable vendor was shot dead near Ghah mandi near Jain Chowk in Jandiala Guru area here this evening.

The deceased was identified as Lachhman Dass (52) of Jandiala Guru area. An old enmity over the parking of a vehicle was the reason behind the incident, it is learnt. The incident was captured on the CCTVs installed in the area.

Senior police officials, including SSP Satinder Singh and SP (PBI) Gurpartap Singh Sahota, reached the spot and conducted investigations. Moreover, the police have arrested a suspect, identified as Chandan of Jandiala Guru, in this connection, confirmed the SSP.

Following the statement of the victim’s son Chaman Lal, the police have booked four persons, including Chandan, on charges of murder and under the Arms Act. Raids were on to arrest the remaining suspects, Sahota said.

According to information, four armed persons today arrived on the scene and entered into heated arguments with Chaman Lal. Soon it took an ugly turn when the attackers assaulted him with baseball bats and sticks. Lachhman Das also reached the spot and tried to save his son. He caught hold one of the suspects following which the accused took out a pistol and opened fire on them, and one of the bullets hit Lachhman Das. He was rushed to a private hospital in Amritsar where he succumbed. The accused fled the scene after the incident.

Residents of the area told the police that around a month ago, the accused had a quarrel with the victim over parking of the vehicle. However, the matter was mutually settled with the intervention of residents. He said three days ago, they again had a quarrel which ultimately led to today’s incident.

The SSP said the remaining suspects would also be arrested soon. He said nobody would be allowed to take the law into their own hands and those involved would not be spared.

