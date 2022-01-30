Vehicle lifters have a field day in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 29

Six vehicles, including bikes and scooters, were reported stolen from different parts of the city on Saturday. The police have registered separate cases in this connection.

The police also nabbed two persons and recovered stolen bikes from their possession.

Vishal Punni, a local resident, said he had parked his bike (PB-38-D-2856) outside his house which was stolen by unknown persons. The CCTV cameras revealed that two unidentified persons had stolen him motorcycle.

Similarly, Jaspal Singh told the police that he had parked his motorcycle in the parking of IDH market. He said when he returned he found his bike (PB02-DV-6009) stolen. Meanwhile, unknown persons stole the motorcycle of Manjinder Singh, a salesman in a car agency. He had parked his bike outside the agency.

In another incident, unknown vehicle lifters stole the car with registration number PB-02-BB-0118 from outside his house.

Similarly, unknown persons stole scooters of Munish Kumar Arora and Kiranjit Kaur in Division D and Majitha road police station area. While Munish had parked his scooter outside his house, Kiranjit had parked his scooter outside the emergency ward of Guru Nana Dev Hospital.

In another instance, Paramjit Singh’s auto rickshaw was lifted from outside his house.

Meanwhile, the police arrested three vehicle lifters identified as Gursewak Singh of Bhashambarpura village, Sarabjit Singh of Bhai Manjh Road and Rahul alias Dana of Kitte area and recovered two bikes and three mobile phones from their possession.

The police said the accused were arrested during patrolling. They could not produce any documentary proffs of the bikes following which the police interrogated them which led to the recovery.