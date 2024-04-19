Vehicle lifters nabbed, 4 bikes recovered

Amritsar, April 18
Cantonment police have arrested three vehicle lifters — Arshdeep Singh of Sarai Amanat Khan village , Kuldeep Singh alias Gung and Arshdeep Singh alias Khatri of Bagge Kalan village. They also confiscated four motorcycles — three without a registration number — from them.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting begins for 102 seats in Phase 1
Polling for assembly elections in the north-eastern states o...
Pakistan suicide blast hits vehicle carrying foreigners, kills at least 2, reports Geo News
The suicide bomber and two militants were killed in retaliat...