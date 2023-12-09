Vendor’s murder suspects continue to evade arrest

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 8

Though, the police arrested Chandan, a resident of Jandiala Guru, in connection with the murder of a vegetable vendor in the Jain Chowk area on Wednesday evening, the prime suspects in the case, who were absconding since the incident, were yet to be apprehended. Besides Chandan, the police had booked Rumit and his brother Sumit of Khalsa Colony, Sultanwind, Suraj Pehalwan of Nangali Bhatha, and at least 10 unknown persons for the murder and an attempt to murder.

Gurpartap Singh Sahota, Superintendent of Police, said raids were on to arrest the remaining suspects who absconded after the incident.

Pankaj Kumar, alias Bau, the complainant and son of the murdered vegetable vendor, identified as Lachhman Das, stated to the police that he, his father and brother Chaman Lal used to run a vegetable shop at Ghah Mandi Chowk in Jandiala Guru. He said they had stationed a cart of vegetables in front of their shop.

He said on Wednesday evening, around 6 pm they were at the shop when Rumit carrying a pistol, Sumit wielding a sharp weapon, Suraj Pehalwan holding a “datar” and their 10 unknown accomplices attacked his brother Chaman Lal. Pankaj said he and his father Lachhman Das tried to save him, but the suspects started thrashing them too. He said Suraj attacked his brother with “datar” on his head. He said his father Lachhman Das tried to save them when the suspect hit “datar” on his head while Rumit shot at him with his pistol. The bullet hit his chest and he fell down on the ground. Rumit also fired at Chaman Lal, but he narrowly escaped.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared Lachhman Das brought dead.