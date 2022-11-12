Vendors shell out more on transportation after Vallah railway crossing closed

Tribune News Service

Neeraj

Amritsar, November 11

Commuters and vendors, especially those selling vegetables and fruits, have been compelled to travel through long routes after the railway crossing in Vallah was closed for traffic due to the ongoing construction of a railway overbridge (ROB).

Shamsher Singh, a vegetable vendor, said, “Traders use the route to reach the wholesale vegetable and fruit market in Vallah. But due to the closing of the railway crossing, we have to travel through long alternatives routes. This has increased the transportation cost.”

‘SHut to prevent mishap’ The crossing has been closed to prevent any untoward incident. It will be restored to traffic after the construction of the overbridge in this phase concludes. —Officials, company carrying the contract

Regrettably, some vendors can be seen passing under the crossing to prevent the transportation cost, raising the chances of a mishap on the busy Amritsar-Delhi railway track.

The vendors are also questioning about the proposed service lane that was promised at the crossing to ensure the traffic flow.

Arshdeep Singh, a resident of Fateh Rajputan village, said the railway crossing was closed for traffic for over a week ago. “Commuting across the crossing was already a herculean task as only a narrow, which is also unmetalled, stretch of the road remained after the overbridge’s construction started. Now, even that has been closed. Earlier, the construction work was stalled due to pending approval,” he added.

Officials of the private company constructing the overbridge said the crossing had been closed to prevent any untoward accidents. “The crossing will be restored to traffic after the construction of the overbridge in this phase concludes,” they added