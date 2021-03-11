Verka milk plant to take legal action under IT Act

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 6

A video had gone viral on social media in which a man was seen bathing in milk and it was being attributed to that of Milkfed-run milk plant in Verka, a suburb of the holy city. Now, Verka milk plant authorities have filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Police under the cybercrime cell against unidentified persons who attributed the Turkey-origin video to that of Verka milk plant. Milkfed sells milk and dairy products under its brand name Verka.

Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, Gurdev Singh (in pic) general manager, Verka milk plant, said it was a brazen attempt to tarnish the image of Verka. He said it is a nefarious practice adopted by unscrupulous elements of the industry to malign the brand image of Verka. He said opponents were jealous and baffled by Verka’s growing dominance in dairy trade.

Gurdev clarified that the video has no relation with Verka as it has been shot in a suburb named Konia of Central Antonia, a province of Turkey. The person, who is seen taking bath, was identified as Emre Sayar and the video was uploaded by another person Uyurturgut. Both of them have been arrested by the government of Turkey.

The depiction of the viral video clearly exhibits that the said action has been taken with a mala fide intention to defame and harm the growing goodwill brand of Verka. Managing Director, Milkfed, Punjab, has got a complaint registered with the cyber cell under the Information Technology Act, 2000, so that necessary criminal action maybe initiated against such nefarious design holders. He said Verka would also take legal action under the IT Act, 2000, against any social media platform user found using this malicious campaign.