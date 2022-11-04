Veteran SAD leader urged to join party

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 3

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the alleged move by Iqbal Singh Lalpura, chairman of the Minorities Commission, to interfere in the election of the office-bearers of Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC).

Sukhbir levelled the allegation while talking to newsmen here on Thursday as the poll of the SGPC office-bearers is due on November 9 in Amritsar.

Badal was here to pursuade veteran SAD leader Manjit Singh Tarn Tarani to join mainstream as he had parted his way from SAD for the last many years. Badal succeeded in his move too. Tarn Tarani had been associated with Master Tara Singh, Jathedar Mohan Singh Tur and Harchand Singh Longowal, the then SAD president.