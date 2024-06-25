Veterinary officials on stir path from today, demand pay parity

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 24

Veterinary officers of the Animal Husbandry Department, Punjab, while stressing on the removal of pay anomalies of medical and dental officers under the banner of ‘Joint Action Committee of Vets for Pay Parity’ have announced that they would stage an agitation from Tuesday till their genuine demands are met.

Coordinator Dr Tajinder Singh and co-convener of the Joint Action Committee Dr Harmandeep Singh informed here on Monday that for more than 40 years, there had been parity in pay of medical officers and dental officers but the Sixth Pay Commission report reduced this parity in pay-scale. The leaders of the Joint Action Committee said that they have been approaching senior officials of the state government to remove the disparity but their demand has been overlooked.

The leaders said that they have been regularly approaching the ministers of the department but their grievances went unheeded. The Action Committee leaders said that they would wear black badges in protest and continue their stir path till the demands are met.

The veterinary officials also held a demonstration at the office of the Deputy Director of the department in Tarn Taran on Monday and submitted a memorandum asking for parity in pay-scale.

