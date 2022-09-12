 Video of young woman ‘under influence of drugs’ goes viral : The Tribune India

Video of young woman ‘under influence of drugs’ goes viral

Issue will be raised prominently, says farmer leader Pandher

Video of young woman ‘under influence of drugs’ goes viral

The police carry out a search operation in the Maqboolpura area of Amritsar on Sunday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 11

A video of young woman, who was allegedly under the influence of drugs, went viral on social media on Sunday.

The video was reportedly captured in Maqboolpura locality falling under the Amritsar East constituency. The locality is infamous for having drug addicts. Maqboolpura is one of the localities in the holy city, which is infested with drugs, while many ‘drives’ launched by the police have failed to yield the desired results.

Action will be taken

We have started a probe into the video, which is apparently an old one. We are trying to identify the man who had captured the video and appropriate action will be taken. Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, DCP (Investigations)

The video has led to widespread criticism of the act with farmer leader Sarvan Singh Pandher of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee announcing that the issue would prominently be raised during their protests. The young girl in the video was unable to stand on her feet. A resident of the area who was captured on the video alleged in the video that she had injected herself with drugs. The area falls under the Amritsar East constituency represented by AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur.

Pandher said the act was very disturbing. He said he saw the video on social media. “The video revealed that even daughters were not safe in Punjab,” he rued. The AAP government came to power by promising to eradicate the menace from the state, but nothing happened till now. He said tomorrow the KMSC would be holding a protest outside the residences of AAP ministers throughout the state.

The drug abuse remained an important poll plank during the past two Assembly poll. In the 2017 Assembly poll, the Congress led by Capt Amarinder Singh had promised in its manifesto to end the menace. After becoming the CM, he vowed to curb the problem. Similarly, the current dispensation (AAP) also promised to stem the problem soon, but it continues unabated with many youngsters, including girls, getting caught in the trap of drugs.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigations) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said they had started a probe into the video, which is apparently an old one. “We are trying to identify the man who had captured the video and appropriate action would be taken,” he said. In the video, it was not clear whether she had injected herself with drugs as being alleged. There could be some health issue, but everything would be clear after investigation.

3 rounded up in search operation

After the video went viral, the Maqboolpura police carried out a search operation in the locality on Sunday. During the search operation, the police rounded up three persons and recovered narcotic substances from their possession. The police have registered separate FIRs in this connection. Besides, 12 persons were detained for investigations due to suspicious activities. The police also seized five vehicles suspected to be stolen ones from the area. Bhullar said the police also recovered Rs 21,960 of drug money from the area.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Astrologer Nidhi trolled on Twitter for not wearing blouse; donations, memes pour in

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooter Deepak Mundi's aide Kapil Pandit had done recce of Salman Khan's house, says Punjab DGP

3
World

Moments after Queen's demise, cloud formation resembling Her Majesty floats over UK town

4
J & K

Article 370 cannot be restored, will not mislead you: Ghulam Nabi Azad at Kashmir rally

5
Brand Connect

Reba McEntire Keto Gummies Reviews Shocking Side Effects Alert Must Read Before Buying?

6
Trending

Noida woman slaps security guard several times for delay in opening gate, video goes viral

7
World

200 days of Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine forces push further after fall of Russian stronghold, may prove turning point in conflict

8
Delhi

CBI to probe AAP Delhi Government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses

9
Nation

IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced result announced; R K Shishir bags top rank

10
Entertainment

Veteran actor and former Union Minister Krishnam Raju dies at 83, PM Modi pays tribute

Don't Miss

View All
Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Top News

CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G gives nod

CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G VK Saxena gives nod

Triggers fresh BJP-AAP war of words

SFIO arrests kingpin of Chinese shell firms

SFIO arrests kingpin of Chinese shell firms

Involved in serious financial crimes | He was attempting to...

Won’t mislead, restoring Art 370 uphill task: Azad

Won't mislead, restoring Art 370 uphill task: Ghulam Nabi Azad

'Congress drifting into abyss by losing elections after elec...

Moosewala Killing: Shooter Mundi was given shelter by gangsters plotting Salman’s murder

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooter Deepak Mundi was given shelter by gangsters plotting Salman Khan's murder

Planned to flee to Dubai using fake documents

~1-cr grant for Saragarhi facelift unspent for 3 yrs

Rs 1-cr grant for historic Saragarhi memorial facelift unspent for 3 yrs

125th anniversary of Saragarhi Battle today


Cities

View All

After initial spike, 1509 basmati variety prices dip; growers upset

Amritsar: After initial spike, 1509 basmati variety prices dip; growers upset

Amritsar youth secures AIR 146 in JEE Advanced

Farmer leader shot at, robbery bid suspected

Work on Rs 63-crore skywalk plaza outside gurdwara to begin soon

Sikligar community members from MP under police radar

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh’s Chinmay tops tricity with AIR 42

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh's Chinmay Khokar tops tricity with AIR 42

35-year-old man's naked body found near Attawa hotel in Chandigarh

38-yr-old con man held for duping Chandigarh girl of Rs 75 lakh

Only 52.3% IPC cases disposed of last year by Chandigarh police

Jet-setting Chandigarh councillors mix study with leisure

CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G gives nod

CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G VK Saxena gives nod

Man held for duping over 200 people through online ads promising doorstep liquor delivery in Delhi NCR

CBI to probe AAP Delhi Government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses

Drugs entering through Gujarat port smuggled to Punjab and other states, says Kejriwal

False charges by litigants after adverse order tend to demoralise judges: SC

Nawanshahr cops nab 7 plotting to kill witness

Nawanshahr cops nab 7 plotting to kill witness

With All-India Rank 148, Mridul tops Jalandhar district in JEE Advanced

No headway in Rs 45-crore Kala Sanghian project: Councillor

Meeting over Phagwara sugar mill tomorrow

Jalandhar: 1 more accused held for writing Khalistan slogans

Aryaman secures AIR 321 to top city in JEE Advanced

Aryaman secures AIR 321 to top city in JEE Advanced

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of Rs 50,000

Drones to help cops monitor traffic in city

Open House What SHOULD be done to check road accidents snuffing out precious lives?

13 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Patiala: Few takers, vax stock set to expire

Patiala: Few takers, vax stock set to expire

Patiala civic body House meeting today, expected to be stormy

BJP leader meets Union Minister

Patiala: Panchayat Secretary held for graft

Patiala: Blood donation camp at YPS