Videos on voters awareness

Amritsar: Voter awareness songs were filmed and recorded at DAV College, Amritsar, under the guidance of SVEEP officer Barinder Jeet Singh as per the instructions of Amritsar deputy commissioner. Dr Rajesh Kumar, Principal, DAV College, while giving information said all efforts are being made to make the voters aware of the coming elections. “NCC, NSS and Mass Communication departments are working hard to make masses aware of their electoral rights. Students are continuously motivating citizens across the city to take part in voting through messages, videos, skits and songs,” he said. All the cadets also took oath to vote.

Fitness programme ends at GNDU

The 16-day fitness training programme for assistant/associate professor of physical education concluded here on Tuesday on the Guru Nanak Dev University premises. The programme was organised by Department of Physical Education, Guru Nanak Dev University in collaboration with Higher Education Department of Punjab. Vice Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu presided over the valedictory function and Dr Ashwani Bhalla, coordinator, faculty development programme, Higher Education Department, Punjab, was the chief guest at the event. Prof Sandhu and Dr Bhalla gave away certificates to 42 assistant/associate professors on this occasion. First session of seminar presentation commenced by Dr. Davinder Singh Johal, Department of Psychology on Problem Solving Skills. He sensitized the participants with so many skills like time management, reorganising skills, empathy and enthusiasm to stay stress free. Second academic session was delivered by Dr. Balbir Singh, Department of Pharmaceutical, GNDU. He discussed about the traditional medicinal plants and Ayurveda used for staying healthy.

CKD schools shine in Class X results

Sri Guru Harkrishan Public Schools running under the aegis of Chief Khalsa Diwan have exhibited excellent performance in ICSE Board Class X examination during the session 2021-22. Students of the Basant Avenue branch, Damanpreet Kaur scored 99% and Ishpreet Singh scored 98.5% marks while both Japnoor Kaur and Sargun Singh, students of CKD Golden Avenue branch scored 97.5 % marks. Isha Chopra with 97.5% marks and Gursagar Singh with 92.5 % bring laurels to CKD school at Bhagatanwal. Meanwhile, Airport Road CKD school branch student Sukhmanpreet Kaur scored 91 % marks. Along with these glorious achievements, all CKD ICSE schools exhibited 100% results. TNS

Yashleen tops dist in academics

Tarn Taran: Yashleen Kaur, a student of Mai Bhago International School, Usman, topped the district in the 1st semester in 12th ISC by securing 99.33 per cent marks. Dr RP Singh, director of the school, said students Gursimran Singh, Anureet Kaur and Harkanwar Singh bagged the 2nd, 3rd and 4th position, respectively in the district. Varinder Singh, principal of the school, said the results had been declared by the CISCE on Monday. He said the school had achieved 100 per cent result. OC