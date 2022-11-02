Vigilance cop held on charge of corruption

Amritsar, November 1
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested an inspector on charge of corruption. According to information, the VB cop, identified as Amolak Singh, had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a complainant for voice sampling in an old case. A team from Mohali reached here to arrest the cop.
DSP Barinder Singh confirmed the development, adding that further investigations were on in the case.
Prathmesh, a resident of New Mohindra Colony, lodged an online complaint with the Director, Vigilance, alleging that Amolak Singh was demanding a bribe from him and his wife Harpreet Kaur. They were booked in a corruption case. He alleged the accused was seeking bribe for examining their voice samples in the case.
He said Harpreet was posted as the Building Inspector in the Pathankot Municipal Corporation. The duo was booked by the Vigilance Bureau around one and half years ago in a corruption case. The complainant claimed that he had the voice recording of the accused inspector.
Vigilance officials said FIR had been registered in this regard and further investigations were on in the case.
