Vigyan Mahotsav-II begins at DAV College

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 21

The Department of Sciences inaugurated the three-day ‘Vigyan Mahotsav–II’ at DAV College.

The aim behind the event is to “Inculcate spirit of scientific temperament among young minds’.

The faculty of college and participating students have designed science models in biology, biotechnology, chemistry, computer sciences, mathematics and physics to make learning fun. MLA Dr Ajay Gupta, the chief guest during the inaugural session, praised the faculty members for making models depicting various scientific phenomena.

Dr Amardeep Gupta, principal, DAV college, said to build scientific temperament, it was important to understand the ever-changing lifestyle and in future, they can do wonders by exploring their creativity.

On the inaugural day, a model-making competition was organised. Students from different schools presented their working models during the event. The special attraction of the event was the night sky viewing where they can visualise the moon, rings of Saturn and moons of Jupiter with the help of high-resolution power reflector type telescope. More than 300 students participated on first day.