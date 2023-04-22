Vijay Sampla visits injured BJP leader

Amritsar, April 21
The Chairman of the National Scheduled Castes Commission and BJP state head, Vijay Sampla, today met with BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha General Secretary Balwinder Gill at the hospital. Gill, who was shot at by some unidentified persons a week ago, has been undergoing treatment.
Vijay Sampala inquired about the condition of Balwinder Gill. After meeting his family members, Sampla assured them of all possible help.
Later, Vijay Sampla summoned Amritsar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Parminder Singh Bhandal, ADC (Genral) Surinder Singh and SSP (Rural) Satinder Singh and took detailed information regarding the action taken by the police so far in connection with the incident. He also issued instructions for the addion of sections of the SC/ST Act in the case. Sampla instructed the police to complete the investigation and arrest the accused soon.
While talking to the media, Sampla condemned the attack on Gill and also directed the administration to bear the entire cost of his treatment. Expressing concern over the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Punjab, Sampla raised questions about the functioning of the Punjab Government and asserted that since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in the state, Punjab has been in a state of lawlessness.
“The Bhagwant Mann-led government has failed to tighten the grip on the criminals. Criminals no longer fear the law. It seems that the state government has caved to the anti-social elements and criminals,” he said.
