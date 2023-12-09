Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Officials visit rural areas to spread awareness about welfare schemes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 8

Under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a van along with officials visited Johal, Bhakna Kalan, Bhakna Khurd, Chak Sikandar and Athwal villages in the district on Friday.

The main focus of the yatra was to reach out to the people, create awareness and provide them with sanitation facilities, essential financial services, electricity connection, LPG cylinders, housing for poor, food security, proper nutrition, reliable health services and clean drinking water. Besides, they were also informed about the benefits of welfare schemes.

Among the schemes that will be promoted are Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Balika Kalyan Anna Yojana, Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana, Rashtriya Gramin Ajivika Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman, Kisan Credit Card, Pradhan Mantri Poshan Abhiyan, Jan Dhan Yojana, Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Insurance Scheme, Atal Pension Yojana, etc.

Through this journey based on multi-faceted development vision, continuous efforts have been made to ensure that the benefits of government schemes are fully realised in every corner of the country.

The trip is an important step towards achieving the objective by creating a wider reach as well as disseminating information and empowering citizens to become active stakeholders in the country’s development.

