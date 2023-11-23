'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' to target marginal sections

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 22

A review meeting of the implementation of welfare schemes was chaired by the Deputy Chairperson, Ministry of Ports and Shipping, Vikas Nirwal, here today.

He said the schemes should be implemented properly to the people living on margins to improve their standard of living, for which the Centre’s “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” has been started.

Heading the meeting at the District Administrative Complex here, Nirwal said from November 25, the Centre would implement major schemes and programmes in rural and urban areas to target the beneficiaries.

He added that as nodal officer, he would monitor the campaign under which awareness vans will be sent to villages and camps set up in rural belts for dissemination of information to residents. Cultural programmes would also be held in these camps to reach more people, he said.

Nirwal directed the officials of the district administration to ensure that the beneficiaries who have never been covered so far be guided so that they could avail the benefits of schemes.

On the occasion, suggestions and success stories of beneficiaries would also be shared so that people come forward to enrol for the Bharat Sankalp Yatra scheme. Urban Development Additional Deputy Commissioner Amandeep Kaur said a district-level committee has been constituted for the successful implementation of the yatra and nodal officers of the schemes have been appointed.

She added that the district administration has also been organising hearing camps in villages where hundreds of people have benefited.

