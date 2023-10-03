Village declared first under Swachh Bharat Mission

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 2

The gram panchayat of Ram Singh Wala village falling under the Patti block was awarded the district-level first position in the Swachh Bharat Mission - Gramin at a state-level function presided over by Cabinet Minister Braham Shankar on Monday.

Sandeep Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, said the village, which falls under the Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Patti sub-division, had made arrangements for liquid garbage management with funds provided by the 15th Finance Commission.

