Villagers protest over poor condition of 14 km road

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 12

The residents of Dhotian village under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) Punjab, held a protest against the administration over its alleged failure to carry out repair of the 14 kilometre stretch of Sheron-Jamarai road. Kulwant Singh, zonal president of the committee, while speaking on the occasion, said for more than 15 years, the condition of the road had gone from bad to worse. He said the panchayats of Sheron, Dugri, Rakh Sheron, Dhotian, Tur, Tanda, Jamarai and other villages had forwarded resolutions passed by them for the renovation of the road to the state government and the administration, but nothing has been done in this regard. He said that in case the genuine demand of the residents was not heard, people would have no option, but to launch an agitation against the state government and the administration.

Sarup Singh Dhotian, Ranjit Singh and others also addressed the protesters. They said that four years ago, repair of a portion of the road had begun, but it was left midway leaving people to face hardships. The people demanded from the administration to pay attention to their genuine demands without delay.

#Tarn Taran