Villagers to block toll plaza from Jan 10

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 7

The residents of several villages irked over water accumulation on the service lane of the National Highway No. 54 at the corner of Chutala village organised a protest under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab. They demanded adequate arrangements for the drainage of water from the spot.

The protesters warned the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) that in case the issue was not resolved soon, they would be left with no other option except to block Usma toll plaza from January 10. They said officials of the NHAI would be responsible for the consequences.

Sawinder Singh Chutala, state leader of the KMSC, while addressing protesters said the NHAI had failed to remove defect that stalled drainage of water. He said residents and commuters were facing the the waterlogging problem for the last seven years. Farmer leader said due to the negligence of the authorities concerned, the drainage system had not been upgraded.

