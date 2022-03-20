Viral audio clip: Bid to malign my image, says MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal

Tarn Taran, March 19
Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, MLA, Tarn Taran, had taken a serious note of an audio clip in which a person, identifying himself as Dr Sohal’s personal assistant, was allegedly demanding a huge sum of money and illegal weapons from an NRI.
Komalpreet Singh, assistant of Dr Sohal, has lodged a complaint at the local city police demanding strict action against the person.
The audio had gone viral on the social media in which, Jatinder Singh in his conversation with an NRI, was heard demanding Rs 1 crore and weapons to do illegal acts as they were the new comers in the politics.
The NRI in the conversation with Jatinder was saying that his mobile number was given to him (to NRI) by the MLA Dr Sohal and the NRI was asking him who had given them his mobile.
Dr Sohal said that it was an act to malign his image. —
