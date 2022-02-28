Vishesh Gupta murder: Police nab J&K resident

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, February 27
The city police have nabbed Mohammad Sakib, a Jammu and Kashmir resident, who was evading arrest in connection with the murder of iron trader Vishesh Gupta.
A senior police official wishing not to be named confirmed the development, adding that he was arrested from Srinagar on Sunday. He was being brought on transit remand and would be produced in court on Monday.
His name figured during the interrogation of Karandeep Singh, the prime suspect in the murder. Their remaining two accomplices identified as Shelly and Gurpreet Singh, both residents of Gurdaspur, were yet to be arrested. They had shot Vishesh Gupta.
According to the police, Sakib had provided vehicles and other support to the killers. It was learnt that after shooting Gupta dead, the accused went to Sakib in J& K, who arranged their stay near Srinagar. Sakib is the son of a timber trader and was Karandeep’s classmate at a private institution in Jammu. Karandeep was arrested by the police from Gurdaspur on December 26, 2021.
Gupta was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne persons on December 11 outside his shop, when he sat in his car after closing it down. He succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Noida.
The police had booked Karandeep Singh of Khat Khokhar area in Gurdaspur and his unidentified accomplices at that time.
