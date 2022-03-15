Vishesh Gupta murder: Sharpshooter booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 14

The police have booked a sharpshooter, identified as Happy, in connection with Vishesh Gupta murder case. His name cropped up during the interrogation of Mohammad Sakib Dar, a Srinagar resident, who was recently sent to judicial custody.

Efforts are on to locate and arrest the accused. More heads may roll as probe is still under progress. Abhimanyu Rana, ACP

The police investigations revealed that along with Gurmit Singh Mita and Shally, Happy was also involved in the killing of iron trader Vishesh Gupta. Following the murder, they fled to Gurdaspur.

Till now, the police have arrested prime suspect Karandeep Singh and Dar in the case, while the remaining three suspects were still out of the police reach.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana has confirmed the development, saying efforts were on to locate the accused and arrest them. He said more heads may roll in the murder as investigations were still under progress.

Vishesh Gupta was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne persons on December 11 outside his shop, when he sat in his car after closing it down. He succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Noida.

The police had booked Karandeep Singh of Khat Khokhar area in Gurdaspur and his unidentified accomplices at that time.

The case

The perpetrators’ actual target was Shivam Gupta, the cousin of Vishesh, the deceased. Shivam was engaged to a girl in Pathankot, who allegedly had an affair with Karandeep Singh. Karandeep approached Shivam’s family and asked them to reject the marriage proposal. The shooters reportedly, mistook Vishesh as Shivam and shot him