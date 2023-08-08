Vishesh murder case suspect arrested from Mumbai airport

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, August 7

The city police have made yet another arrest in over one-and-a-half-year-old Vishesh Gupta murder case. The suspect, identified as Gupreet Mani of Gurdaspur district, was arrested from the Mumbai airport while he was trying to escape to the foreign shores.

He was arrested in Mumbai as the police had already issued a look out circular against him after his name cropped up during the investigation.

A team from the Division B police station was sent to Mumbai to bring the suspect back to Amritsar.

Vishesh was shot dead by armed assailants on December 11, 2021, after he left the shop along with his father.

While confirming the development, Abhimanyu Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said Gurpreet had accompanied the car-borne armed assailants to the spot where Vishesh Gupta was shot dead on December 11. The assailants mistook Vishesh as his cousin Shivam Gupta who was the actual target. It was a contract killing.

The incident had hit the headlines bringing the local police under tight spot.

Till now, the police have arrested the prime suspect Karandeep Singh, a Jammu and Kashmir resident Sadiq Mohammad and Gurmeet Mita in the case. Mita and Shelly, another shooter, had shot Vishesh at that time. Shelly reportedly escaped to foreign shores, but it was yet to be confirmed.

The case in a nutshell

The perpetrators’ actual target was Shivam Gupta, cousin of the deceased. Shivam was engaged to a girl in the Pathankot area, who allegedly had an affair with Karandeep. Karandeep had approached Shivam’s family and asked them to reject the proposal while issuing threats. Later, he apologised before the police and assured not to indulge in such acts. However, on December 11, 2021, Shivam left the shop an hour earlier. The shooters reportedly mistook Vishesh as Shivam and shot him. The police informed that Karandeep allegedly hired some contract killers who entered Punjab on December 10, 2021. They were provided a weapon and a bike for committing the crime.

