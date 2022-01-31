Vishwasghat Diwas to be observed today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 30

Farmers are set to observe January 31 as Vishwasghat Diwas as they alleged that the Centre, especially Prime Minister, betrayed them by not moving forward on many issues that were accepted during the agitation at Delhi borders.

“The farmers will be staging a two-hour protest outside the District Administrative Complex. Afterwards, we will march towards the Hall Gate, where an effigy of the PM would be burnt,” said Dhanwant Singh Khataikalan, a farmer leader.

The farmers alleged that the Central Government has so far not withdrawn the cases registered against farmers during the agitation. They said the cases registered against farmers after the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, too, have not been withdrawn.

They said the issue of resignation of the Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra and that of forming a committee to ensure minimum support price for crops have still not moved forward. They said farmers ended their agitation at Delhi as they had faith in the government and had no clue that it was just a ploy to end the stir.

