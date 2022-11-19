 Visiting Golden Temple an emotional experience, says actor Anupam Kher : The Tribune India

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher being welcomed in Amritsar. Photo: Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, November 18

Actor Anupam Kher captivated the audience during a special interaction hosted by FICCI FLO city chapter at The Bagh. Kher, who has turned out to be the most commercially successful actor in a year that saw big stars fail, shared how he is still hungry for better, challenging roles as an actor. “With 38 years behind me and more to go, I want to work to my potential, even beyond that as an artist,” he said.

The evening saw Kher engage in an insightful conversation with FICCI FLO Chairperson Shikha Sareen and Dr Simarpreet Sandhu, as he shared stories from his childhood, his school days and his journey as a young actor in Mumbai. He also dwelt on his love for Amritsar and Punjabi films. “I am always happy to visit Amritsar, a city of beautiful people with unmatched spirit. Visiting the Golden Temple was such an emotional experience for me. While inside the golden temple, I tripped and almost fell a couple of times. That is when my security person — Balwant — said to me, “Ethe jinna giroge, zindagi vich uhna hi uthoge (the more you slip and fall here, the more you’ll rise in life).” His words were so profound,” he said.

Kher also said that he finds Punjabi films interesting and looks forward to working in Punjabi films, if offered any good role. “The last movie I did was Yaara Naal Bahara, and after that I kept waiting for more offers. I feel that there is tremendous talent in Punjabi film industry and I am also doing a film with singer Guru Randhawa, titled Kucch Khatta Ho Jaye, which we are shooting for.”

He discussed his books, his journey in Bollywood, his ups and his downs, and how his journey has only made him stronger and wiser.

He revealed that after landing in Amritsar, he gorged on the famous Amritsari Kulchas and gulped down a whole glass of lassi. “I think I have already added a few kilos in a single day thanks to the amazing food here,” he joked.

Talking about his latest release — Uncchai, starring Amitabh Bacchan, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa alongside him — Kher said that it was heartening to know that a story like this one could move the audience so heavily. “It’s an offbeat subject, a simple story of friendship, grief and how it is overcome,” he said.

