Visually impaired apprised of their rights

Amritsar, December 15
The Manav Adhikar Sangharsh Committee organised an event at Andhvidhyala here to mark Human Rights Day and apprised the students of their legal rights.
Members of the committee — Sandeep Singh, Suresh Khanna, Kiran Shergill, Dr Harsih Sharma, Inderpal Pasricha and others — taught students about the importance of human rights and procedures to follow in case of violations of these rights.
The committee promised to provide beds and other necessary items required for the inmates. Manjit Singh, headmaster at the school, thanked the organisation for making students aware of their rights.
